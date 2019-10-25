IRWIN, ROBERT EDWARD It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert at his residence, during the early morning of October 24, 2019. Robert Irwin, formerly of Toronto, was in his 71st year. Son of the late Robert and Margaret Irwin (nee Audette). Beloved husband of Sheila Irwin (nee Beausoleil). Predeceased by his son Shane. Robert is the dear brother of Bonnie Burns and Tammy Cooke. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Belleville Funeral Home & Chapel Ltd., 68 N. Front St., Belleville (613-968-5080). If desired, donations to the Belleville General Hospital Oncology Department would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, or to share a memory of Robert, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 25, 2019