THOMS, ROBERT (BOB) EDWARD It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Bob Thoms, in his 65th year of life. Born on August 9, 1954, to his mother Gloria (predeceased) and his father Robert. Bob is survived by his children James and Melissa, partner Phylis, was a loving brother to Nancy, Susan (Dan), Bill (Sue) and Cheryl (Tim), and will be missed by his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob passed away at Extendicare Guildwood on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He had a loving, kind heart and always went above and beyond to help others. The family will host a private visitation at Jerrett Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated.



