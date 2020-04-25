WILLIAMS, ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" Passed away peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care Centre in Burlington on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving and devoted husband for 55 years to Sheila (nee Keegan). Cherished father of Chuck Williams (Kim Dykstra) of Kitchener; Don Williams (Kelly) of Oakville; Anne Rice (Alan) of Burlington and Steve Williams of Toronto. Proud grandfather of Emily, Katie, Olivia, Bridget, Thomas, Leo, Emily and Kelly. Dear brother of Jacqueline Wetmiller (Bob) of Ottawa; Maureen Blahut of Winnipeg; Elaine Parke (Ken) of Grand Prairie and Brian Williams (Carla) of Winnipeg. Bob was predeceased by his father Charles, his mother Lorraine (née Bourbonnais), his sister Jo-Anne, and his younger brother, Edward. Bob will also be fondly remembered by the extended Williams and Keegan families, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Bob was born June 23, 1942 and raised in Winnipeg. In 1964 he graduated with honours from St. Paul's College at the University of Manitoba with a degree in Mathematics and later obtained his graduate degree (MA) in 1965. Bob taught mathematics at St. Paul's College and in 1975, moved to Waterloo, Ontario to start an actuarial career with Mutual Life of Canada. He obtained his Fellowship in the Society of Actuaries and in the Canadian Institute of Actuaries in 1982. Bob retired from Commercial Union Life Assurance in Toronto as Chief Actuary in 1993. Bob had a lifelong passion for music and the piano. He especially enjoyed playing at social events and for family and friends. He was a longtime member of our Lady of Sorrows parish in Etobicoke where he was active singing in the church choir. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren, playing lively games of bridge at the family cottage at Twin Beaches on Lake Manitoba and in later years became an avid sailor at Mimico Cruising Club. He enjoyed many adventures sailing the Great Lakes with Sheila and his family. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and as per Bob's wishes, a private prayer service was held for his immediate family. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the future. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to the Alzheimer Society or the Victoria Scholars Choir would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.