BLAIR WYLLIE, ROBERT EDWIN BLAIR, JOYCE CHRISTINE (CUDMORE) BLAIR, LINDA CHRISTINE Suddenly, as the result of a tragic car crash in New Brunswick on August 5, 2019, Joyce Christine (Cudmore) Blair, her husband Robert (Bob) Edwin, and their eldest daughter Linda Christine Blair Wyllie (beloved wife of David Wyllie and loving mother of Shaun and Alanna). Mourning their devastating losses are Bob and Joyce's children, Linda's brother and sister, Robert (wife Aura and their children Sebastian, Natalia and David) and Kathy (husband James Bird, children Hannah and Ryan), Bob's brother Barry, nephew Ian, niece Sherri and their families and Joyce's sisters Verna Cudmore, Isabel Kerry and Helen Cudmore in Charlottetown, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Anglican Church, Pickering, on Wednesday, August 14th at 2 p.m. Online guestbook may be signed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Memorial donations for Bob and Joyce may be directed to St. Martin's, Refugee Sponsorship Committee, or to Parachute Canada, and for Linda to Bethlehem Housing and Support Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2019