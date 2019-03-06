LAKER, Robert "Bob" Edwin Peacefully, at the Mississauga Hospital, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen Laker and dear brother of the late Jean Goodchild. Longtime Canada Life employee and longtime member of the South Peel Naturalists' Club and the Credit Valley Stamp Club. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no Funeral. Private family Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019