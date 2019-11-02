Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ERIC THOMSON. View Sign Service Information Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 (905)-895-6631 Obituary

THOMSON, ROBERT ERIC November 28, 1925 – September 21, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of our husband, father, grandfather in his 94th year at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Beloved husband of Shirley (Farnworth) of 67 years. Dear father of Katherine Cebrynski (Bill) and Peter Thomson (Gloria). Proud grandfather of Lara Cebrynski (Andrew), Alexander Cebrynski (Leah) and Eric Thomson. Predeceased by his brother George Patrick Thomson. Eric was born in Blackrock, Ireland and immigrated to Canada with his parents, Robert and Bridget Thomson at 3 years of age. After the passing of his parents, he was raised by his foster parents, Leila and Clifton Whitehouse. He was a navigator in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II. A graduate of the Faculty of Forestry at the University of Toronto in 1950, he had a rewarding career at Laidlaw Lumber, Fairbank Lumber, and Lansing Buildall. As an avid outdoorsman, he particularly loved his time at his cottage on Christian Island since 1965, along with his family and his many dogs. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre – especially Doctors Tse, So and Ahmed – for their excellent care. A celebration of life will be held at the Elginwood Long Term Care, 182 Yorkland St., Richmond Hill, L4S 2M9, on November 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.. Condolences may be left at the Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home website at www.roadhouseandrose.com . If desired, memorial donations may be made to Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Southlake Foundation, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

