Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

COCKRAM, Robert Ernest October 5, 1942 - September 13, 2019 We are heartbroken to announce Bob Cockram's peaceful passing with family by his side on September 13, 2019. His 11-year struggle with cancer is thankfully over. A man of integrity with a love for life, a wicked sense of humour, a golfer, skier, sailor, teacher and good friend to many. He will be missed but we know he is now at peace. Very loved Husband of Jennifer Cockram (nee MacDuffie), Brother of Cecil Cockram (Mary), Gwen Koop (Rudy), brother in law of Glen MacDuffie (Lorrie). Uncle of John-Mark Cockram (Loreli), Sarah Covey (Jason), David Cockram, Matthew Koop (Melanie) Brendan Koop (Jennifer), Dawn Matthew (Kevin), Scott MacDuffie (Jackie), Ian MacDuffie (Natasha), Robb MacDuffie. Great Uncle of Mallory, Sophia, Brody, Leo (Cockram); Gwyneth, Wesley, Edmund, Fraser (Covey); Katrina, Talia, Julianna, Nora, Elizabeth (Ellie) (Koop); Alanna, Kian (Matthew); Fletcher, Anora, Jinger, Kaylee, Kamden (Horne)(MacDuffie). Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Visitation from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019. Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. with reception and memory sharing to follow. As avid animal lovers should you wish to make a Memorial Donation, please think about a local animal rescue of your choice or The Seeing Eye Organization. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



