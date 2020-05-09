Robert Ernest (Bob) OUELLETTE
OUELLETTE, Robert Ernest (Bob) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father and grandfather on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Rachelle (nee Genereux) for 54 years. Loving father of Lilly DelVecchio (Domenic). Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Nina and Ashley and great-grandfather of Aubree and Austin. Dear brother of Peter Ouellette (predeceased) (Gail), Michel Ouellette (Denise), and Jacques Ouellette (Carole), brother-in-law of Armande Castillox (predeceased) (Raynald), Denis Genereux (Anne), Louise Zolis (George), foster sisters Stella Alberry (the late Ed) and Claire (Bunny) Jordan. Robert will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234). Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
