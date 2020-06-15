MURRAY, Robert Erskine Pearson August 14, 1939 - June 6, 2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his family, Robert passed away June 6th, shortly after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Wonderful husband to the late Judith Murray. Caring father to June, Laura and Robert (Jr.) Murray, and grandfather to Christobel and James. Brother to younger siblings, Nigel and Gillian (Gloucestershire, England). A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



