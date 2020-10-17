IRVINE, ROBERT FARQUHAR December 29, 1933 - October 14, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert (Bob), surrounded by his family on October 14, 2020 at Milton District Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen. Lovingly remembered by his children Stewart (Joanne), and Lorraine (Jason). Proud grandfather of Ashleigh (Richard), Adam (predeceased), and Allison, and great-grandfather of Madison and Mackenzie. Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, Robert immigrated with his young family to Canada in 1966. Robert was a true gentleman with a quiet wit, who found joy in life's simple pleasures - always whistling a happy tune. His wonderful company will be sadly missed by friends and family of all generations. A private celebration of his life will take place on Saturday Oct 24, 2020. A special thank you to the staff at Allendale Nursing Home for the care they provided to Robert. Memories can be shared online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to www.childhoodcancer.ca