|
|
FARRELL, Robert (Bob) It is with tremendous sadness that we say goodbye to Robert Farrell. Bob died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is greatly missed by his cherished wife of 54 years, Agnes (Braid); devoted sons, Sean (Colleen) and Scott (Carmen); beloved grandchildren: Quinn, Reese, and Theo; loving niece Karen; brother John; niece Stephenie and many friends. Bob retired as regional police inspector after 30 years at CP Rail. In his youth, Bob was a passionate curler, and a proud member of the Black Watch, Montreal Chapter. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a larger than life presence, an understated sense of humour, a love of dogs and The Habs. Condolences may be forwarded through www.skinnerandmiddlebrook.com A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020