FELLOWS, ROBERT With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Fellows after a brief battle with COVID-19, in his 87th year, on April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis, father to the late Terry, stepfather to Glen (Shelley), Alan (Lisa), Linda (Alfred), loving grandfather to Amanda (Dan), Michael and Aidan, great-grandfather to Leo and Dawson. Bob joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 17, having served in the Korean war and immigrated to Canada from the UK in 1954, at the age of 20. He travelled to Canada aboard the Scythia and arrived in Halifax with $54 in his pocket. Upon arriving in Canada, he set out to find work and landed a job as a pilot with Air Canada until his retirement in 1987. Bob enjoyed travelling and spending the winter months in Florida, golfing and sipping a cocktail. Bob was an avid reader, master of puzzles and loved to dance with his dear Phyllis. He will be remembered for his caring heart, love for a good time and his toasts at the dinner table. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of Bob's life will take place later in the year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store