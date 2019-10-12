STEWART, ROBERT (BOB) FENTIMAN Veteran WWII, Toronto Fire Department (33 years) Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Govenlock). Loving father of Kathy Tesar (Jan), Marilyn Welch (Blaine) and David (Cindi). Proud Papa of Jonathan (Sarah) and Jane Tesar, Anne Welch, Kate and Andrea Stewart and Helen Benard (Denis). Great-grandfather to Iris Tesar, Sofia and Isabel Benard. Uncle Bob will be missed by his nieces and nephews. We will always be grateful for the kind and loving care from all the staff at Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf. At Bob's request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. A gathering of friends and family will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain. To walk with us, Throughout our lives, Until we meet again.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019