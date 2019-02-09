Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FISHER, ROBERT October 10, 1937 - February 2, 2019 Bob passed peacefully on Saturday, February 2nd. He is survived by his soul mate and best friend of 55 years, Christine (nee Mulhall) Fisher and his most treasured children and spouses Teresa and Dan Eves, David Fisher and Margie Grier, Michelle and Brian Skinner. Bob was affectionately referred to as Papa by his loving grandchildren and their partners. Predeceased by his grandson Christopher Skinner in 2010, Bob never missed an opportunity to let his family know just how much they meant to him. Knowing he would do the same, Bob's family surrounded him with an intense amount of love and support throughout his illness. Katelyn (nee Skinner) and Jordan Witt, their daughters Lillian and Madelyn, Jeff Eves (Monica), Julie Eves (Kyle), Jack Fisher (Crystal) and Molly Fisher were blessed beyond measure to have such a doting grandfather/great-grandfather. Quarters, cards, cribbage, 99, puzzles and a myriad of songs, games and activities are but some of the memories that will be held dear of Papa Bob, "the elf himself". Born on October 2, 1937 in Campbellford, ON, Bob was soon left an orphan, losing his parents Vernon and Ella within 2 weeks of each other when he was only 4 years old. After a few life-altering years in orphanage, Bob was offered a loving home in 1950, as the foster son of Michael and Mary Murray of Ingersoll, ON. Encouraged to keep his surname and supported in his need to continue positive relations with his natural siblings Joanne Young (of Kitchener) and William Fisher (deceased 1990), Bob was introduced to family, gaining new half-siblings in Kay (Greg deceased) Dobec (of Belleville), Mary deceased (Peter) Zielinski and Joanne (Paul deceased)

