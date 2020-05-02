JONES, ROBERT FRANK A real life SUPERMAN. Our protector, provider, role model and Hero passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hospice Georgian Triangle (The Campbell House), after a long battle with cancer. Robert Frank Jones was loved deeply by all and lived his life with his heart on his sleeve. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Lynda and two daughters, Heather (David) and Kimberly (Sebastian). Never forgotten by his grandchildren, Brooke and Jaxon; his siblings, Sandra (John), Kathy (Norm), Sharon (Greg) and Glenn (Judy); and brother-in-law Donald. He met the love of his life and started a family in Mississauga, building his career at Goodyear Canada Inc. and Musket Transport. He later followed his dreams and moved to Wasaga Beach, where he loved riding his Harley and spending time with loved ones. Bob, Bobby Baby, Punam, Dadiyo holds a special place in the hearts of the many people who loved him. Funeral Services will be restricted to immediate family due to current restrictions on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Collingwood, Ontario, and burial to follow immediately after at Stayner Union Cemetery. The family would like to extend a huge thanks to our amazing new friends at the Campbell House for all their love and special care. Amazing people! Donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation (Campbell House), in memory of Bob would greatly be appreciated. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day....unseen, unheard, but always here, still loved, still missed and very dear."



