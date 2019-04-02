MIDDLEMASS, ROBERT FRED "BOB" Peacefully at Cassellholm Home for the Aged, North Bay, on Friday, March 29, 2019. Bob Middlemass, in his 77th year, beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Crane) and Carrol (Serson). Sadly missed by his many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by his many brothers, sisters and their families. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. Spring interment in Schomberg Union Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019