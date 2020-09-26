ANDERSON, ROBERT FREDERICK November 1, 1933 to September 11, 2020 Peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Myra Anderson. Father of Sharon (Brad) and the late Jacqueline Anderson. Grandfather of Colleen (Derrick), Andrea (Blayne), Jennifer (Geoff), Carlyn (Devlin), Blair (Kyle), and great-grandfather of Quinn and Alex. Robert lived life fully. Born in Ballyshannon, Donegal, Ireland on November 1, 1933, he grew up quickly as the youngest of four children, raised by his father after Robert's mother died when he was just two years old. Having worked several years in his father's general store from the age of 14, Robert valued hard-work, resourcefulness and the simple things in life. Through these early life experiences, he learned to accept and appreciate people from all walks of life. In search of adventure, Robert boarded the Empress of France at the age of 23 for a seven day voyage to Canada. With a little bit of intention and a little bit of luck, he reconnected with Myra, a friend from "home" who would become his beloved wife of 62 years. Together, they built a meaningful life in Canada. Robert, affectionately known as Bob and Bobby, will be forever remembered by his family and extended family members, friends, neighbours, and all who knew him. Our family is grateful to the many dedicated caregivers who assisted Bob and his wife Myra throughout the years as well as the committed staff and volunteers at the Wexford Seniors Apartments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca