DUNLOP, ROBERT (BOB) FREDERICK Bob passed away peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 72. Predeceased by his grandson Callum. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rowena and daughters Theresa (Steve) and Kimberly (Brendan). Loving Grandpa of Sydney, Alexis, Kieran and Conlan. Brother of Mary Sutton (Ron) and brother-in-law of Sheila Sellers (Doug). Uncle to several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Retired Major of the Canadian Armed Forces. Using skills from the military, Bob went on to work at the Hospital for Sick Children, Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the TTC. During his retirement he volunteered in various ways at his church and thoroughly enjoyed being a Grandpa. Thank you to the Emergency Department at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering and Palliative Care at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for the great care they gave Bob. Visitation to be held Saturday, March 23rd, from 10 to 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. at Pickering Village United Church, 300 Church St. N., Ajax. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pickering Village United Church's General Fund, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT FREDERICK (BOB) DUNLOP.
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019