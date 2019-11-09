Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT FREDERICK GREEN. View Sign Obituary

GREEN, ROBERT FREDERICK Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 77. Beloved husband and best friend to Valerie. Loving dad of David (Ann), Julie (Mark) and Lesley (Steve McGrath). Adored papa of Matthew, Christopher, Mackenzie, Lucas, Victoria, and Molly. Predeceased by his parents Dixon and Alice, brother Rick, and sister Judith. Bob will be sadly missed by his extended family, friends, and business associates, who he knew from his many years owning Admark Display Limited. Bob was most happy at "The Cottage" entertaining family and friends while laughing at his own jokes. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre, 20 Church St. N., Ajax, 905-428-8488. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at

GREEN, ROBERT FREDERICK Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 77. Beloved husband and best friend to Valerie. Loving dad of David (Ann), Julie (Mark) and Lesley (Steve McGrath). Adored papa of Matthew, Christopher, Mackenzie, Lucas, Victoria, and Molly. Predeceased by his parents Dixon and Alice, brother Rick, and sister Judith. Bob will be sadly missed by his extended family, friends, and business associates, who he knew from his many years owning Admark Display Limited. Bob was most happy at "The Cottage" entertaining family and friends while laughing at his own jokes. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre, 20 Church St. N., Ajax, 905-428-8488. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close