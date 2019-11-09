GREEN, ROBERT FREDERICK Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 77. Beloved husband and best friend to Valerie. Loving dad of David (Ann), Julie (Mark) and Lesley (Steve McGrath). Adored papa of Matthew, Christopher, Mackenzie, Lucas, Victoria, and Molly. Predeceased by his parents Dixon and Alice, brother Rick, and sister Judith. Bob will be sadly missed by his extended family, friends, and business associates, who he knew from his many years owning Admark Display Limited. Bob was most happy at "The Cottage" entertaining family and friends while laughing at his own jokes. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre, 20 Church St. N., Ajax, 905-428-8488. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019