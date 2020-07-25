1/1
ROBERT FRIEDRICH HAEBE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAEBE, ROBERT FRIEDRICH Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of Erika and loving father to James (Sharon Ebata) and Jeffrey (Karen Snelson). Opa will be greatly missed by grandchildren Laura, Trevor, Joshua and Emily. A memorial service will be held at a later date for the many people that Bob befriended as a barber for over 50 years at his shop on Queen Street, a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and later as an avid social swimmer. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Scarborough Centenary Hospital with special gratitude for the staff and nurse manager of the 3rd Floor West, Margaret Birch Wing. In lieu of flowers, in Memoriam donations to the Scarborough Centenary Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Lindley has many fond memories of Bob as he was his family’s barber for many years and he also used to play with James outside the barber shop. Deepest sympathy to the Haebe family. Lindley and Susan Joe
Lindley Joe
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mrs Haebe, James & Jeff (and Families). After growing up as neighbours, I fondly remember many conversations I had with Mr. Haebe out on the driveway. He was always interested in how my Family was doing, and we had a few good laughs too! The good old days on South Marine Dr don't seem so long ago.
Thinking of all of you.
Janis Evanoff
Janis Evanoff
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
Erika,
We are sorry that Bob is gone. He was a kind and gentle man and he will be sorely missed by the swimming community at The Birchmount Rec. Centre. Please stay safe.
Warren & Maria
Warren & Maria
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved