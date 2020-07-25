HAEBE, ROBERT FRIEDRICH Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of Erika and loving father to James (Sharon Ebata) and Jeffrey (Karen Snelson). Opa will be greatly missed by grandchildren Laura, Trevor, Joshua and Emily. A memorial service will be held at a later date for the many people that Bob befriended as a barber for over 50 years at his shop on Queen Street, a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and later as an avid social swimmer. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Scarborough Centenary Hospital with special gratitude for the staff and nurse manager of the 3rd Floor West, Margaret Birch Wing. In lieu of flowers, in Memoriam donations to the Scarborough Centenary Hospital would be greatly appreciated.



