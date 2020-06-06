HOLLINGWORTH, ROBERT (BOB) GEOFFREY Peacefully, on May 21, 2020, Robert Geoffrey Hollingworth passed away in Ajax-Pickering Hospital. Bob was born on April 2, 1949 in Montreal, Quebec. Following graduation from Sir George Williams University, Bob worked for most of his career for Bell Canada, first in Montreal and then Toronto. Following early retirement, he joined EDS Canada, then eHealth Ontario. Predeceased by his parents Robert Alan Hollingworth and Pauline Isabella McGain, he will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael Hollingworth and Amanda Hollingworth, his partner of 18 years Joyce McKeag and her children Gordon McKeag and Suzanne McKeag, and his sister Maureen Hollingworth and brother-in-law Paul Hannon. He will live on in the memories of his McGain family cousins and his uncle Jack Brown, and many colleagues, friends and neighbours. A special thanks to the staff at the Ajax- Pickering Hospital and the Pickering City Centre Retirement Residence for their amazing care and kindness. Memorials will be held in the summer or fall, travel permitting. Notices will be sent out for these planned events. If you so choose, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Pelee Island Bird Observatory.



