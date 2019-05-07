CURRIE, Robert George Passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Susan, Stephen (Michelle) and Richard (Gail). Remembered fondly by his step-children Donald, Earmie and Kathy. Cherished "Pa" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be forever in our hearts. Visitation to be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589) on Thursday, May 9th from 1 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019