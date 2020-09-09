1/1
ROBERT GEORGE "BOB" FLEMING
FLEMING, ROBERT GEORGE "BOB" Robert George "Bob" Fleming of Port Stanley, passed away peacefully at the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his 71st year. Beloved son of Dorothy (Gray) Fleming and the late Robert Fleming. Dearly loved father of Leigh Anne James (Don) and Robert Fleming (Jessica). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Elizabeth, Noal, Carter, Jasmine, and Sebastian. Loved brother of Susan Fleming and uncle of Iain Sintzel. All of his life, Bob was known and loved for his wonderful sense of humour. He was making the hospital staff laugh until his very last day. Bob loved sports, especially golf. He was happiest on the links and will be dearly missed by his friends, some he has known for over 50 years. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas, on Monday from 2-4 p.m., with words of remembrance spoken at 4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Remembrances may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
