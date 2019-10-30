Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George HEISZ. View Sign Obituary

HEISZ, Robert George September 10, 1942 - October 23, 2019 Jesus was a carpenter. Bob was a lousy carpenter. Bob was the definition of a work hard, play hard guy. His weeks were busy as a banking executive in Toronto and weekends in Mildmay. He loved being in his rubber boots taking care of Rose Marie's garden and building things that never looked great but were functional. Bob and Rose Marie had a wonderful 60 years together. A worldly life most people can only dream of, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. He leaves an amazing legacy of memories for all his friends and family. Bob worked to live and loved a good party. If he was not going to an event, he was hosting "tea" time on the back porch. He loved baseball and the 20 years of baseball trips travelling all over the United States with his brothers, friends and nephews. Bob's retirement in the Executive lunchroom at RBC tower was a lesson for everyone. Overseeing a $1.5 billion-dollar business with thousands of employees, the 100 or so executives could have easily spoken of his business acumen and accomplishments. Instead, they talked about the only executive with an open-door policy for everyone and how they admired the great coach and mentor, while making work a fun place. In retirement, Bob was an extremely generous supporter of many community initiatives. He was a founder and integral member of the board for the Brockton and Area Family Health Team. Bob's expertise, innovation and leadership was instrumental in advancing a regional collaboration that will position the Family Heath Team to become one of the largest primary care organizations in Grey-Bruce. He filled his spare time in the summer with his family and friends at his Port Elgin cottages, worldly travel, and winters in Palm Springs with Rose Marie. There were always lots of friends around the Heisz household in any location. Bob was devoted to his grandchildren, supporting, guiding and advising them. They will miss him greatly. He will always be remembered by his beloved wife Rose Marie; his children, Greg Heisz, Susan Sohne and Alison Heisz; his grandchildren, Stephanie Heisz, Katrina Heisz, Spencer Sohne, Jack Liotta, Ben Liotta and Logan Sohne; his brothers, Frank Heisz and Barry Heisz and his sisters, Joan Kramer and Kathy Benninger. Predeceased by his parents Oscar and Marie Heisz, and his brothers John Heisz and Joe Heisz. A celebration of life mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Formosa, Ontario, on November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. Bob has requested that donations be made to the Ontario Lung Association (

HEISZ, Robert George September 10, 1942 - October 23, 2019 Jesus was a carpenter. Bob was a lousy carpenter. Bob was the definition of a work hard, play hard guy. His weeks were busy as a banking executive in Toronto and weekends in Mildmay. He loved being in his rubber boots taking care of Rose Marie's garden and building things that never looked great but were functional. Bob and Rose Marie had a wonderful 60 years together. A worldly life most people can only dream of, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. He leaves an amazing legacy of memories for all his friends and family. Bob worked to live and loved a good party. If he was not going to an event, he was hosting "tea" time on the back porch. He loved baseball and the 20 years of baseball trips travelling all over the United States with his brothers, friends and nephews. Bob's retirement in the Executive lunchroom at RBC tower was a lesson for everyone. Overseeing a $1.5 billion-dollar business with thousands of employees, the 100 or so executives could have easily spoken of his business acumen and accomplishments. Instead, they talked about the only executive with an open-door policy for everyone and how they admired the great coach and mentor, while making work a fun place. In retirement, Bob was an extremely generous supporter of many community initiatives. He was a founder and integral member of the board for the Brockton and Area Family Health Team. Bob's expertise, innovation and leadership was instrumental in advancing a regional collaboration that will position the Family Heath Team to become one of the largest primary care organizations in Grey-Bruce. He filled his spare time in the summer with his family and friends at his Port Elgin cottages, worldly travel, and winters in Palm Springs with Rose Marie. There were always lots of friends around the Heisz household in any location. Bob was devoted to his grandchildren, supporting, guiding and advising them. They will miss him greatly. He will always be remembered by his beloved wife Rose Marie; his children, Greg Heisz, Susan Sohne and Alison Heisz; his grandchildren, Stephanie Heisz, Katrina Heisz, Spencer Sohne, Jack Liotta, Ben Liotta and Logan Sohne; his brothers, Frank Heisz and Barry Heisz and his sisters, Joan Kramer and Kathy Benninger. Predeceased by his parents Oscar and Marie Heisz, and his brothers John Heisz and Joe Heisz. A celebration of life mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Formosa, Ontario, on November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. Bob has requested that donations be made to the Ontario Lung Association ( lungontario.ca ), in order to advance research to finding treatment and a cure for Interstitial Lung Disease. Greg Roberts Funeral Home Mildmay Ontario Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close