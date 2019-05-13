NICHOLLS, ROBERT GEORGE July 8, 1932 – May 2, 2019 Rev. Robert George Nicholls, beloved husband of Ingeborg Nicholls, father to Jamie and his wife Dawn, and Mary Nicholls, grandfather to Jess and Gabi, dear friend to Ingeborg's daughter Sarah Willard and her husband Adrian Smits, also survived by his former wife Dolores DiSante. Robert was predeceased by his parents George and Frances Nicholls, sister Anne Koning, brother Alan Nicholls and his wife Charlotte, and niece Kelly Nicholls. He is survived by his brothers Don and David Nicholls, and their wives Marlene and Jan, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday afternoon, May 23rd in Applewood United Church (2067 Stanfield Rd., Mississauga) at 2 o'clock. Memorial Visitation will be held an hour prior to the Service at 1 o'clock. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019