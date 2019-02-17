TOMLIN, ROBERT GEORGE (BOB) It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Tomlin announces his sudden passing, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce. He will be dearly missed by Joan Cain, his loving wife and best friend, his sister Evelyn and his faithful furry friend, Tyco. He will be deeply missed by his children Zasha, Judy (Bill), Ken (Diane), Cathie (Brent) and step-daughters Cheryl and Nancy. Bob (Poppa) will also be fondly remembered by his 14 grandchildren: Jonathan, Corey, Ben, Danielle, Austin, Lee, Curtis, Andrea, Kevin, Adam, Emily, Shyann, Justin and Becca as well as his 8 great-grandchildren, Carter, Kyan, Ayla, Hannah, Mikayla, Everly, Kiera and Jacob. A funeral service in memory of Bob will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Viewing from 2-4 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel. The family welcomes everyone to a reception afterwards. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019