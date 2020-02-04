Home

ROBERT GERALD "BOB" YOUNG

ROBERT GERALD "BOB" YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, ROBERT GERALD "BOB" Bob passed away peacefully, on February 2, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his loving wife Antoinette "Toni"; his daughters, Jennifer (John McLeod) and Janice (Doug Nevison); his much loved granddaughters, Colleen, Holly, Julia, Laurel and Maggie; and by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Gerry and Von Young. Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Barbara, Dennis (Nan) and Pat (the late Bob Couillard). A life-time resident of Ottawa and longtime member of Carleton Golf and Yacht Club, Bob had a wide circle of friends. Bob's family will welcome friends and family for a memorial gathering on Thursday, February 6th, from 2 – 5 p.m., at McEvoy-Shields Funeral Home, 1411 Hunt Club Road. A mass will be offered in his memory in the spring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Chan and to the many health care professionals and people who helped Bob and his family. Those who may wish to make a donation in Bob's memory can donate to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
