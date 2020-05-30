NAIDEN, ROBERT GLEN Born December 3, 1937, passed away peacefully in his home, on May 21, 2020, at 82 years of age. He is sadly missed. Next week Bob will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, alongside his parents. He is survived by his son Brett and daughter-in-law Becky, grandchildren Michelle and Matthew and great-grandchildren Kaeleb and Rebekah. Bob was preceded by his daughter Laura, his brother Ronnie and his parents Dorothy and Rudy. Condolences can be forwarded to family through Tranquility Funeral Services in Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to Diabetes Canada.



