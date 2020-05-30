ROBERT GLEN NAIDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAIDEN, ROBERT GLEN Born December 3, 1937, passed away peacefully in his home, on May 21, 2020, at 82 years of age. He is sadly missed. Next week Bob will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, alongside his parents. He is survived by his son Brett and daughter-in-law Becky, grandchildren Michelle and Matthew and great-grandchildren Kaeleb and Rebekah. Bob was preceded by his daughter Laura, his brother Ronnie and his parents Dorothy and Rudy. Condolences can be forwarded to family through Tranquility Funeral Services in Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to Diabetes Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved