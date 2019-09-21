McBAIN, ROBERT GORDON September 22, 1930 – September 15, 2019 Bob passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Wright) and his siblings Ed, Bruce and Lorna. Survived by sons and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME – SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019