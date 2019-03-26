Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GRACEY. View Sign



GRACEY, ROBERT On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Robert (Bob) Gracey, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 89. Bob was born on October 29, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Hilda Gracey of Northern Ireland. He married Alywn Jones and they were very proud to have two sons, Mike and Terry. Bob had a lifelong passion for music; playing the trumpet, the piano and the accordion. He entertained at dances, weddings, scouting events, school events and at the church. In more recent years, he played for seniors at the hospital. He was an entertainer at heart, whether music or storytelling' he was his happiest interacting with people. Bob was a master cabinet maker, learning these skills from his father in Northern Ireland. He loved to design and build and enjoyed special requests that required he use all of his skills to design and create. Bob's Irish charm was evident in his quick wit, infectious smile and hearty laugh. He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit. Bob was predeceased by his wife Alwyn, his parents and his brother Raymond and sister Valerie. He is survived by his son Mike (Joyce) and his son Terry (Miriam). He was blessed with grandchildren Christina, Joshua, Emily (Blaise), Elliott (Kathryn), Erin and Evan. He also has two great-grandchildren, Abilene and Sophie. Public visitation is from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., 905-878-4452, Milton, ON L9T 1N5. As per Bob's wishes, there will be a private family funeral on Wednesday. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Bob to the Milton District Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca Funeral Home McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home

