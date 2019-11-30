Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GRAHAM McLACHLAN. View Sign Service Information Edward J. Coutu Funeral Home - Winnipeg 680 Archibald Winnipeg , MB R2J 0Y4 (204)-253-5086 Obituary

McLACHLAN, ROBERT GRAHAM Graham peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Grace Hospital, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the age of 77 years. Graham was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ann. He leaves behind a daughter Carol Ann of Toronto, Ontario and a sister Sherrill Moffard of Calgary, Alberta, as well as many friends and family. Graham was born in Montreal, Quebec on February 26, 1942. He was employed with Imperial Oil Ltd. for five years in Montreal. He then worked for thirty-two years with Air Canada in Montreal, Sudbury and Toronto. After retirement in Winnipeg, at the age of 55 years, he then spent the next 16 years working for Qualico Homes. Graham spent his early years playing hockey, football and softball. He excelled as a pitcher and travelled throughout Eastern Canada and the Northern U.S.A. He represented Quebec in the First Canadian Summer Games in Halifax and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He was known to be one of the best hurlers in Canada. Graham also toured for many years throughout Canada and the U.S.A with his four-man fastball teams (Mac's Marvels, Molson Four Aces and O'Keefe's Four Knights). Graham and his wife Mary Ann were avid travellers and enjoyed cruising to many parts of the world with friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Coutu Funeral Chapel, 680 Archibald Street, Winnipeg. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 830 North Drive, Fort Garry and interment will take place in St. Vital Cemetery at a later date, also in Winnipeg. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Graham may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. E.J. Coutu & Co. Funeral Directors 680 Archibald Street Winnipeg, MB. 1-204-253-5086

McLACHLAN, ROBERT GRAHAM Graham peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Grace Hospital, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the age of 77 years. Graham was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ann. He leaves behind a daughter Carol Ann of Toronto, Ontario and a sister Sherrill Moffard of Calgary, Alberta, as well as many friends and family. Graham was born in Montreal, Quebec on February 26, 1942. He was employed with Imperial Oil Ltd. for five years in Montreal. He then worked for thirty-two years with Air Canada in Montreal, Sudbury and Toronto. After retirement in Winnipeg, at the age of 55 years, he then spent the next 16 years working for Qualico Homes. Graham spent his early years playing hockey, football and softball. He excelled as a pitcher and travelled throughout Eastern Canada and the Northern U.S.A. He represented Quebec in the First Canadian Summer Games in Halifax and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He was known to be one of the best hurlers in Canada. Graham also toured for many years throughout Canada and the U.S.A with his four-man fastball teams (Mac's Marvels, Molson Four Aces and O'Keefe's Four Knights). Graham and his wife Mary Ann were avid travellers and enjoyed cruising to many parts of the world with friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Coutu Funeral Chapel, 680 Archibald Street, Winnipeg. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 830 North Drive, Fort Garry and interment will take place in St. Vital Cemetery at a later date, also in Winnipeg. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Graham may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. E.J. Coutu & Co. Funeral Directors 680 Archibald Street Winnipeg, MB. 1-204-253-5086 ejcoutu.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close