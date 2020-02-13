Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT GREENWALD
ROBERT GREENWALD Obituary
GREENWALD, ROBERT On Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy. Dear father of Daniel and his wife Jessica Litwin, Andrew and David. Devoted Zaidy Rob of Kaylee and Ella. Survived by his brother Steven and his wife May, Esther and Stephen, and Bob, and his many nieces and nephews. Devoted son-in-law to Helen and Aaron Yermus. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 13th, at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West, Thornhill, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Beth Torah Congregation section.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020
