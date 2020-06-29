GULLIFORD, ROBERT "BOB" August 17, 1931 – June 27, 2020 Bob passed away on June 27, 2020 in his 89th year, in the presence of his daughters, Barb and Sue, at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Bob was born in St. John's, Newfoundland to the late Ross and Marjory Gulliford. He was the beloved husband for 58 years to his soul mate, the late Dolores "Do" Gulliford (nee Hunt) (2015). He will be sorely missed by daughters Sue Featherston (Paul) and Barbara Parkes (Keith) and grandchildren, Scott Featherston, Kati and Shaun Hall and Kyle, Shelby and Brandon Parkes. Bob is survived by sisters, Helen Palmer (Lindo), Doris Hefford (Glen) and predeceased by his brother, Malcom. Bob's lifelong career with The Royal Bank of Canada, began in Newfoundland in 1949 with varied appointments including Manager, Assistant General Manager and Vice President, both domestically and internationally, resulting in numerous relocations including Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, London, England, Toronto and soon after retirement, to Stratford, Ontario. Bob was proudly affiliated with many organisations. The Chamber of Commerce, The Ontario Club and the Stratford Hospital Boards, to name, but a few. He was also very involved as a long serving and very active volunteer with the Stratford Festival, the Stratford Rotary and numerous other initiatives and charities. His dedication and hard work will be dearly missed. Special thanks to the many caring professionals and volunteers who assisted Bob and his family over these last few months. A private memorial service will be held at the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford with interment in Avondale Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held in the hopefully near future. Dad, we know you are now happy with Mom and many others while back on the golf course scoring a 72 again. Love you! As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or a charity of your choice through the funeral home, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.