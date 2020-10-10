ELLIS, ROBERT H. Died suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia at the age of 84. Bob, of Coldwater, formerly of Wasaga Beach, Toronto and Prince Edward Island, beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Wedge). Loving father of Carol Monaghan (Bill Benson), Brian (Debbie Sheppard), Brent (Kelly) and Debbie Cochrane (David Metcalfe). Cherished grandpa of Jacqueline (Jeff), Ashley, Meaghan (Delaney), Cory, Daniel (Alexandra), Jessica, Ryan, Jake and Alyson and stepgrandfather to Kelly, Matthew, Amber, Lee and Michael. Dear great-grandpa to James, Isabel, Zoey, Brooks and Jacob. Bob will also be missed by his cousins, the Wedge family and his friends and neighbours. He is predeceased by his parents Lynn and Ralph Ellis and his son-in-law Brad Cochrane. Bob was proud of his many years of service as a driver for Labatt Brewery. He will also be remembered for sharing his love of music through his guitar playing and singing. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. To sign his Book of Memories and to RSVP for the Visitation or Funeral Service please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com