1/
ROBERT H. ELLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELLIS, ROBERT H. Died suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia at the age of 84. Bob, of Coldwater, formerly of Wasaga Beach, Toronto and Prince Edward Island, beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Wedge). Loving father of Carol Monaghan (Bill Benson), Brian (Debbie Sheppard), Brent (Kelly) and Debbie Cochrane (David Metcalfe). Cherished grandpa of Jacqueline (Jeff), Ashley, Meaghan (Delaney), Cory, Daniel (Alexandra), Jessica, Ryan, Jake and Alyson and stepgrandfather to Kelly, Matthew, Amber, Lee and Michael. Dear great-grandpa to James, Isabel, Zoey, Brooks and Jacob. Bob will also be missed by his cousins, the Wedge family and his friends and neighbours. He is predeceased by his parents Lynn and Ralph Ellis and his son-in-law Brad Cochrane. Bob was proud of his many years of service as a driver for Labatt Brewery. He will also be remembered for sharing his love of music through his guitar playing and singing. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by his family. To sign his Book of Memories and to RSVP for the Visitation or Funeral Service please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved