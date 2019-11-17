ROBERT JOHN HAMILTON Retired, longtime employee of Canada Post, Malton. Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 73. Loving brother to his two sisters Brenda and Patricia. Predeceased by his parents John Garbutt Hamilton and Johanna Hamilton. Robert will be sadly missed by his numerous cousins and their families in Canada, USA, Ireland and England. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2019