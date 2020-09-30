MEARS, ROBERT HAROLD (BOB) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Harold (Bob) Mears, at the age of 92, on September 26, 2020. Reunited with his beloved wife, the late Barbara May Mears (nee Rawlins), who passed in 2012 after 60 years of marriage. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Emily Mears, and brother Dale. Cherished father of Scott (Barb) and Neil (Sari), proud grandpa to Shawn (Alana), Nicole and Jake, great-grandpa to Madison and Tyler. Remembered by extended family, many friends and all those whose lives he touched. The Mears family from Dorset Portland, England, sailed to Quebec, Canada, on the ship "Medway" in 1870, settled in a "Loggers" cabin in Northern Ontario, Monck Township Muskoka, and named their new home "Mears Landing" which they built up and turned into "Roseneath Manor", a summer resort that the family ran for decades. Bob was born January 29, 1928 in Bracebridge, Ontario. The family relocated to Toronto in the early 40's, and he graduated from Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute in 1946 (14EG), his yearbook noting "Tall, dark and handsome is this studious lad. Always willing to give a helping hand". The class of '46 first reunion was held in 1971, and continued every 5 years until 2011, and every year thereafter. For the 70th anniversary reunion, attendees were treated to a tour of their old school. He started work as a helper in the installation department at Dominion Electric Protection Company (later became ADT Security) and after 47 years of service, retired as Training Manager. Bob met the love of his life, Barb, from Essex, Ontario, they married in October 1952 and settled in Scarborough, where they raised two sons. They had a long, happy marriage, spent summer vacations at their cottage in Bracebridge, and were dedicated members at Knob Hill United Church for over 60 years. Both Bob and Barb had a strong faith and truly believed in God's presence in their lives. Bob was kind and gentlemanly, had progressive, generous spirit and was always ready to give a helping hand where needed. He will be deeply missed by us all. Online condolences may be offered and more information obtained at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca