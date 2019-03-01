BLAKE, ROBERT HARRY "BOB" 65, died Tuesday February 19, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre from complications related to a liver transplant. After twice battling liver cancer, a fight that lasted most of a decade, Bob died peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife Renee; son Taylor and wife Kelsey; son Jeff, wife Sarah, and grandson Barrett; son Dan and girlfriend Brynn; mother Vivienne; sister Barb and husband Dave (Booth); and sister Brenda and husband John (Czirjak). Born in Scarborough October 10, 1953, he attended Birchmount High School before joining the Scarborough Fire Department. A proud firefighter, he retired a Captain of the Toronto Fire Department at Station 241 after 32 years of service. After his early life in Scarborough, Bob spent time in Sutton, Keswick, Bobcaygeon, Bradenton (Florida) and finally Jackson's Point. A lifelong musician, you could find him strumming one of the guitars in his collection, singing one of his favourites. Notably, Bob wrote a verse for Stompin' Tom Connors' classic The Hockey Song, which Tom himself performed on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for audiences across the world. A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Simcoe Arms in Jackson's Point on Saturday, March 2nd from 2-5 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.forrestandtaylor.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving blood and signing your donor card.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019