ASHBERRY, ROBERT HENRY (BOB) The family of Bob Ashberry is sad to announce his sudden passing (heart attack), on June 24, 2020, in Trail, BC. Born on August 24, 1952, he was the much-loved son of Gordon and Joyce Ashberry, Scarborough (deceased). He will be greatly missed by his Aunt Edna Bampton (Cyril - deceased), his siblings Dave Ashberry (Ann), Janet Ashberry (Clyde Hadley), Ted Ashberry (Kim Mahoney), his niece Micaila Mahoney-Ashberry and nephews Ben Hadley, Dan Hadley, Jacob Hadley and Connor Mahoney-Ashberry. He will also be fondly remembered by Comomile Eady and many other friends. Bob graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science Degree and then moved from Scarborough to British Columbia in his mid-twenties. Known for his warm, caring heart and as an intellectual man, he was a published poet. As an avid motor bike rider, he travelled throughout North America (much to his mother's concern). He loved to read, was very knowledgeable and enjoyed having long discussions with people. Cremation has taken place and a family interment will be held later in Ontario. Bob's family would like to thank all of his supportive friends and members of the various organizations from which he received care. Knowing he was being helped throughout his life, was a comfort, when he lived so far away. Messages of condolences can be posted on the Alternatives Funeral Home (Trail) website at https://www.myalternatives.ca
Memorial donations may be made to the British Columbia Schizophrenia Society at https://www.bcss.org