BOLTON, ROBERT HENRY World War II Veteran Retired Toronto Police Officer Robert passed away peacefully in his 99th year on September 15, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Jane (2018). Step-father to Ken (Laura), Murray (Liz), Heather (predeceased). Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Sandra and Lourdes. Bob lived a wonderful life and will be missed by all. With respect to Bob's wishes, there will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store