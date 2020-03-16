|
SWANKIE, Robert "Bob" Hoey February 17, 1924 - Port Glasgow, Scotland March 14, 2020 - Toronto Bob passed away peacefully at home in his 97th year after a short battle with cancer. He will be remembered by his loving wife Barbara, daughter Alison (John) Pugh, son Bob (Sue) Swankie and grandchildren A.J. Colin, Mathew, Justin, Keirsten, Rebecca, Andrew, Michael and two great- grandchildren. We will be celebrating Bob's life on Wednesday, March 18th at Knox Presbyterian Church, 4156 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarbourough. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020