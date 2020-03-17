|
|
SWANKIE, Robert "Bob" Hoey February 17, 1924 - Port Glasgow, Scotland March 14, 2020 - Toronto Bob passed away peacefully at home, in his 97th year, after a short battle with cancer. He will be remembered by his loving wife Barbara, daughter Alison (John) Pugh, son Bob (Sue) Swankie and grandchildren, A.J. Colin, Mathew, Justin, Keirsten, Rebecca, Andrew, Michael and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020