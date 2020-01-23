Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HORNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT HORNE Obituary
HORNE, ROBERT Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Currie). Robert will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends throughout Ontario and Nova Scotia. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael's Church, 379 Division St., Cobourg. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -