CHADWICK, ROBERT HUGH 1937-2019 Bob passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Gail, and his son Michael (Sue). He was predeceased by his son Robert (1994). He was Grampy to his beautiful granddaughters, Katie and Emily, whom he loved dearly. He was brother of Marjorie and Terry. Bob taught for 28 years at R.H. McLaughlin Collegiate, where he was Technical Director. The family would like to extend their thanks to Sue, his daughter-in-law, who could always be depended upon to be there. Bob loved her. His niece Laura (Neil) became the daughter he never had. She nursed him with patience and kindness. Neil was always there when we needed his strength and was our in-house fix-it man. We would also like to thank his friend Jim Fitzgerald for his biweekly visits. They brightened Bob's day. At Bob's request, a private visitation and memorial for family only will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m., at THORNTON FUNERAL CENTRE (1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, 905-579-6787). In memory of Bob, donations can be made to the . To make a donation or leave an online condolence please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019