Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Grove United Church
1924 - 2020
CRAWFORD, ROBERT HUNT Born May 25, 1924, passed peacefully on February 3, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Elizabeth Crawford (nee Hooper) for 70 years. Dear father of Susan (Peter Short), Janet (Otis Tamasauskas), Barbara (ex Cam MacLennan). Predeceased by infant son David. Loved Grandpa of Gregory, Christine, Emily, Robert, Aiden, Jackson and Neve. Great-grandfather to Mya, Elias, Neve, Peter, Lucy, Justin, Samantha, Grace and Bailey. Brother of the late John Sinclair Crawford. Son of the late James Sinclair and Irene (Vokes) Crawford. Bob grew up in Toronto's west end attending Fern Avenue Public School and Parkdale Collegiate. Bob served in World War II as a pilot in the RCAF and the R.N. Fleet Air Arm. After attending the University of Toronto, Victoria College and the Graduate School of Business (MBA), Bob spent over 30 years with Imperial Oil Ltd. Bob had a strong commitment to serving his church and community and did so in many leadership capacities. Bob was happiest when with family at his beloved cottage on Acton Island in Muskoka. Service to be held at Forest Grove United Church, Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. No flowers, thank you. Donations in Bob's name may be made to the United Church of Canada Mission and Service or The Red Door Family Shelter. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
