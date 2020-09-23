SAUNDERS, Robert Ivan May 5, 1934 - September 18, 2020 Robert, affectionately known as Bob, peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, at the age of 86. He was born May 5, 1934, in Newmarket, Ontario, the son of Orval and Edith Saunders. Following graduation from Newmarket High School, he served for three years as a constable with the Newmarket Police and Ontario Provincial Police. Robert pursued studies with the Registered Industrial Accountants (RIA) and served in the capacity of Treasurer for the Vaughan Township, Accounting Manager and Controller for Steelcase Canada, Robert B. Somerville and Louson Desonite Inc. He enjoyed politics and served as a Town Councilor in Richmond Hill and was an active member in many volunteer organizations including The Rotary Club, Probus Club, and the Chamber of Commerce. He married his lifetime sweetheart Shirley Saunders (nee Bull) in November of 1954 and celebrated 65 years of marriage. Cherished father of son Keith (Marjorie Epworth) and daughter Anne (Kevin Weddel). Proud Poppa of his 5 grandchildren, Christina (Jeff), Phillip (Jenny), Kurtis (Emily), Kayleigh and Emily (Bradley) and extremely proud of his 4 great-grandchildren, Noah, Jeffrey, Alina, and Maisie Rose. He would enthusiastically bend your ear off to share stories and photos of what he considered his remarkable family! Bob Saunders was a force of nature - you always knew when he was in the room with his dry wit and boisterous laugh. An avid reader, he kept current with all the news of the world and never held back his opinion of what he thought was going on (good or bad). A wealth of knowledge, many family and friends looked to him for guidance and advice in all areas of life. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Jack and sister Beverley. Surviving are his beloved sisters Bonnie, Nancy, Nora and Barbara and brothers William and Gary. The family are respecting Bob's wishes for a private funeral. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com
