BASSERMANN, ROBERT (BOB) J. It is with much sadness and gratitude that a ferocious fighter with the love of his life Miriam at his side, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, after a long, challenging illness. Loving son of the late Robert Richard and Catherine Marie Bassermann, Robert will be sadly missed by his brother, Richard (Marion), his sisters Virginia (Daniel), Barbara and Patsy (deceased), his many nieces and nephews, family, friends and associates. He will be fondly remembered by his assistant of twenty-five years, Jacqueline, who with Miriam, took loving care of him right to the end. Robert was a kind, fair and intelligent man. An accomplished down to earth lawyer who proudly maintained a practice in Toronto for over 50 years. Robert had a great passion for golf and loved playing courses in Arizona, Florida and Bermuda. Robert was also a very skilled card player, avid sports fan and an enthusiastic and accomplished skier who enjoyed spending time with his friends in Collingwood and Muskoka. Many thanks to Jerell (Jay) Padilla and Erma Buncad for their loving and compassionate care and for providing Robert with much-needed comfort. A sincere appreciation and thanks to the medical staff at Toronto General and Sunnybrook Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Robert's life is to be held at a later date, to be announced.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020