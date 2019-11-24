McBRIDE, ROBERT J. (JACK) Peacefully at his home in Kingston with family at his side, on Friday, November 22, 2019, in his 92nd year. He retired from the Metro Toronto Police on February 1, 1992 as a Staff Superintendent after 40 years of service. Jack was predeceased by Gay, his beloved wife of 65 years. Dear father of Diane Cairns of Keswick and Bob McBride (Brenda) of Kingston. Loving grandfather of David McBride (Lydia) and Michael McBride, Jason Mullins (Kristine) and Robert Mullins (Linda); and great-grandfather of Nicholas McBride, Brianna, Brooklyn, Nallely and Meryk Mullins. Survived by his 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation in the care of James Reid Crematorium. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the JAMES REID FUNERAL HOME, 1900 John Counter Boulevard in Kingston, on Sunday, December 1st, at 1:00 p.m., with Jack's grandson, Jason Mullins officiating. A reception will follow the service in the James Reid Reception Centre. Private inurnment at Cataraqui Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to U.H.K.F. (Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario) or Parkinson Canada, in Mr. McBride's memory. Online condolences may be directed to: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019