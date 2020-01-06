|
KEARNS, ROBERT JACOB Peacefully at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lindsay, Ontario, on January 3, 2020. Bob Kearns of Fenelon Falls was in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Bette Mae (2006) after 49 years of marriage and is also the loving husband of Eva Kearns. Dear father of Rick Kearns (Janet) of Peterborough, Dave Kearns (Greg) of Barrie, Diane Kearns (Di) of Bobcaygeon, and Sue Kearns of Fenelon Falls. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Chris), Amanda (Rob), Bobby, Nicole (Nathan), Jessica (Mike), Melissa (Christopher), Kylie and Brooklyn. Predeceased by his brother Dan Kearns and sister Dorthey. Bob loved his sports. His favourite teams were the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Blackhawks, the Dallas Cowboys and the Hamilton Tiger Cats. He enjoyed winters in Florida and would go to a lot of grapefruit league ball games for Toronto and Philadelphia. Bob played hockey and was a goalie. He started out on the pond using Sears Catalogs for pads and played up to Junior 'B' and then later in life playing recreationally seniors hockey with the Old-Timers and travelled in the United States and abroad to Switzerland. He even got a few MVPs under his belt for which he was super proud. The family of Bob Kearns will receive friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, on Wednesday, January 8th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel. Interment will take place in the spring at Beeton Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, make a donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com Thank you to the Staff as Ross Memorial Hospital, GABU at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Victoria Manor for the care and compassion shown towards Bob.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020