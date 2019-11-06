BONELLO, ROBERT JAMES March 12, 1942-November 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Aurora on Sunday, November 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Bob, beloved husband of Karen. Loving father to Robert (Janet) of Aurora and Brian (Laura) of Puslinch. Cherished grampa of Nicholas, Jesse (Katherine), Emily (Kyle), Daniel and great-granddaughter Ella May. Also survived by his sister Pauline Sammut, brother Victor (Gloria) and his many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905-727-5421) on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019